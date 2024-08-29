Committee To Probe Purchase Of Medicines By Caretaker Setup; Musadaq Abbasi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Anti-Corruption, Musadaq Abbasi on Thursday said that a high level committee had been constituted to look into the matters relating to purchase of medicines during caretaker setup.
He said that committee had been constituted under the directives of KP Chief Minister to investigate purchase of medicines. He said that certain circles are presenting a picture on social media that corruption has been done in medicine purchase and added that these purchases were made by caretaker government under MCC 2023-24 from July 1st 2023 to 30th June 2024.
He said that existing provincial government would purchase medicines under MCC 2024-25 from July 1st 2024 to 30th June 2025. He said that all the purchases would be made abiding by policy of merit and approved procedure.
The provincial minister said that purchase procedure has been decentralized and demand would be made by end user while vendor would transport medicine to designated place. He said that it would be ensured that medicines should be effective and purchased on minimum rates.
