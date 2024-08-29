Open Menu

Committee To Probe Purchase Of Medicines By Caretaker Setup; Musadaq Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Committee to probe purchase of medicines by caretaker setup; Musadaq Abbasi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Anti-Corruption, Musadaq Abbasi on Thursday said that a high level committee had been constituted to look into the matters relating to purchase of medicines during caretaker setup.

He said that committee had been constituted under the directives of KP Chief Minister to investigate purchase of medicines. He said that certain circles are presenting a picture on social media that corruption has been done in medicine purchase and added that these purchases were made by caretaker government under MCC 2023-24 from July 1st 2023 to 30th June 2024.

He said that existing provincial government would purchase medicines under MCC 2024-25 from July 1st 2024 to 30th June 2025. He said that all the purchases would be made abiding by policy of merit and approved procedure.

The provincial minister said that purchase procedure has been decentralized and demand would be made by end user while vendor would transport medicine to designated place. He said that it would be ensured that medicines should be effective and purchased on minimum rates.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media June July All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

41 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

48 minutes ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

6 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan