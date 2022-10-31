The Punjab government has decided to form a fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons behind the incident of death of Sadaf Naeem, a female reporter of a TV channel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to form a fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons behind the incident of death of Sadaf Naeem, a female reporter of a tv channel.

The committee would include officials from the departments concerned and it will submit its report soon. This decision was taken in a meeting of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO), held at the Civil Secretariat, here.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting via video link from Rawalpindi. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

The cabinet committee expressed grief over the martyrdom of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem and the participants offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Basharat Raja said that prevention of such sad incidents should be ensured in future. "A special financial assistance package has already been announced by the Punjab government," he added.

He appreciated that the media played a positive role while reporting the incident. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that he was deeply saddened by Sadaf Naeem's death. "The Punjab government is in contact with the bereaved family."The meeting also reviewed security of the ongoing long march.