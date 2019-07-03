Committee to propose changes in laws to tackle issue of fake news: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said a committee of Ministry of Information was formed to propose changes in laws to tackle the issue of fake news and character assassination of individuals on different media platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said a committee of Ministry of Information was formed to propose changes in laws to tackle the issue of fake news and character assassination of individuals on different media platforms. She was speaking during meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage at Parliament House. Senator Faisal Javed chaired the committee meeting. She said press clubs, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) would be taken on board for changes in the laws.

Dr Firdous said the changes in laws would be passed from Parliament with consensus. The committee would present its report to the Senate panel by the end of July.

She said no doubt that one of the most important pillars of state was media.

The media had transitioned from print to electronic and now to social media, she said adding fake news was a matter of concern for the society. She stressed that freedom of media should be kept intact but the responsible role of media should also be ensured. She said all stakeholders should sit together to ensure that media act with responsibility. Since the creation of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) the media had changed, she said adding Cyber Wing of Information Ministry, Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was handling different aspects of social media.

She said with the rise of social media,a vacuum was created and national interest and social and cultural values were undermined. Dr Firdous agreed with the senators that character assassination should not be done on social media. Dr Firdous said Pakistan Television was facing financial crunch and the nomination of new Managing Director ptv and Board of Directors and other measures were taken in the light of vision of Prime Minister to improve working of the organization.

She said PTV owed Rs 2 billion to its pensioners, adding Rs 700 million of the dues would be paid in a week to the retired employees and the backlog of pensioners till the year 2016-17 would be cleared.

Managing Director of PTV Aamer Manzoor gave details on revamping of the organization.

The mover of a point of public importance, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik in the Senate sitting on September 28, 2018 regarding character assassination of PPP leaders on electronic media presented his view point.

He said he wanted to bring Asif Ali Zardari before the committee so that he could tell about his character assassination on the media.

The Senate Committee was given briefing on working and performance of Lok Virsa.

An officer of Lok Virsa urged the members to recommend to the Senate increase in financial assistance for folk artists and master artisans.