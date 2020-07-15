Committee to sort out financial hurdles in mass production of COVID-19 equipment

The Senate Standing Committee of Science and Technology will sort out the financial hurdles being faced by the departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology in mass production of the COVID-19 equipment in the next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee of Science and Technology will sort out the financial hurdles being faced by the departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology in mass production of the COVID-19 equipment in the next meeting.

This was decided in the meeting of the committee held on Wednesday to discuss the measures taken by the ministry along with its concerned departments to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan.

The committee was informed how the various agencies under the ministry have been working diligently and have produced masks, sanitizers, temperature guns, chemicals, walk through gates and Personal Protective Equipments locally and in line with World Health Organization standards.

The committee was informed about the hurdles faced by the Ministry pertains to funding as mass production is not possible without appropriate funds.

The chairman of the committee and other members lauded the efforts of the ministry and agencies and directed that NDMA and the Ministry of Finance be summoned in the next meeting so that details of distribution and funding may be discussed in detail.

Research capacity and preparedness to battle the Pandemic in Pakistan would also be gauged.

Reviewing the efforts of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories, the committee was informed that it has been producing and supplying different products to various government organizations in Pakistan.

These products, it revealed, were manufactured in adherence to strict WHO standards, price regulation was also stringent.

The committee was informed that PCSIR had till date produced 48630 of hand sanitizer, 10730 litres of disinfectant spray, 04 Walk Through Gates. The organization is collaborating with FPCCI for mass production.

Lauding the efforts of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Committee Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was of the view that the organization must continue its work with missionary zeal and the rest of the departments must follow this spirit.

He said that PEC had taken excellent initiatives such as establishment of Pakistan Innovation and Testing Centre (PITC) and Local manufacturing of ventilators and EM devices. The Committee was informed that 57 designs of ventilators have been received by PEC, 14 design prototypes have been shortlisted for evaluation, five devices have been approved for Industrial grade model, two ventilators are under process of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan approval and FDA and CE certification.

Seven ventilators under second evaluation/design prototype stage which is a huge achievement.

Discussing efforts of the Coronavirus Taskforce, the Committee was informed that 2000 tests have been conducted by the National Institute of Virology, medicine formulation are being researched with numerous medical institutes across Pakistan and study of the SARS-COV-2 Genome have been taken up as well.

A National IT Framework for the Post-COVID-19 scenario for track and trace had also been developed.

Chairman Committee, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was of the view that details of whether or not Pakistan is a member of the 75 country alliance on COVID-19.

He said that these details along with any efforts to produce a vaccine must be submitted to the Committee in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Gianchand, Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology, HEC, PSQCA, PCSIR, CUI along with all concerned.