Committee took serious notice of licenses issues to unknown companies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) The Senate Standing Committee on Problems on Less Developed Areas in its meeting held on Tuesday at Parliament House, discussed in detail action taken by the Ministry of Industries and Production, Explosives Department and Ministry of Interior on the recommendations given to them in its meeting held on 4th July, 2019 and in various meetings regarding matter of Explosive Licenses for Muslim Bagh, EX-Fata and other less developed areas.The Committee was also given a briefing by DG Bureau of the Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE & OE) and DG FIA for recovery of amount from M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services/Employment Agency, Rawalpindi which looted the poor people on account of Hajj duties in the year 2016 and onward.Chaired by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, the meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Sardar Muhammad ShafiqTareen, Senator MolviFaiz Muhammad, Senator Anwar Lal Dean and senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Interior, FIA along with all concerned.While deliberating over the issue pertains to Explosive Licenses for Less Developed Areas, the Committee took serious notice of licenses being issues to unknown companies.

It was asserted that licenses must be given to local companies and civilians so that local labour can be utilised. It was asserted that approximately 20,000 people with gain employment through this measure.The Committee stressed the need for rules and procedures to be followed since an Explosive License in the wrong hands is a threat to national security.

While questioning the Ministry of Interior of the selection process, the Committee was informed that the Ministry forwarded all details to agencies, who decide to whom these licenses must be awarded.

Minister for Interior and Secretary Interior have been summoned in the next meeting.Discussing recovery of amount from M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services/Employment Agency, Rawalpindi which looted the poor people on account of Hajj duties in the year 2016 and onward, the Committee was informed about the details of the case.

A complaint was filed by Mr. Muhammad Khalid s/o Abdul Jabbar, Resident of ZhobBalochistan, received against OEP of M/s Mudhwal Manpower Services, Rawalpindi.The Complainant alleged that he paid PKR 10,00,000 Mr.

Malik Bashir OEP for visas. However, no visas were provided. A complaint was filed with the Bureau of the Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE & OE), after which a mutual settlement was entered by the two parties.A cheque was given to the Complainant which was not honoured by the banks hence the case was re-registered with (BE&OE) after a mere payment of 1,90000.

The Committee took serious notice of the role of the State in such matters and said that mutual settlements in issues that pertain to misuse of powers endowed by the State. It was asserted that in order to curb corruption and fraud security must be increased. The Committee directed FIA to complete investigations on this case within a month.