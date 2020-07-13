Committee working to overcome malnutrition in children: ADC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :For overcoming malnutrition in children, a committee has been working at district level which will identify the malnutrition in children and to take steps for their treatment and provision of a complete diet.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali while presiding over the meeting, said that the committee must work at tehsil and union councils level to be more effective.

He also directed to improve activities of the nutrition programme at Basic Health Units. The meeting was told steps have been taken to provide fortified flour and fortified oil while people were encouraged for kitchen gardening to get healthy vegetables and fruits at their home.

The meeting was further told that solar-powered water units have been installed at 25 government schools of Bahawalpur district while 25 water units would be installed at community levels.