Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nida Rehman, a section officer, tells court that a committee is working on this that which details of Thoshakhana gifts could be made public and which could not.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) A Federal government officer representing Thoshakhana on Monday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a committee had yet to decide that which details they could share with the public and which not.

Justice Asim Hafees of the LHC was hearing the case.

Nida Rehman, a section officer, turned up before the court in compliance of the court orders and said that deliberations would be made by a committee about the details that which could be made public.

At this, Justice Hafeez observed that the reasons as to why the certain details are not being made public should be submitted the court.

The judge directed the government to apprise the court about the reasons behind holding the details back.

The judge adjourned further hearing till January 19, 2023.

Munir Ahmed, a citizen, had filed the petition that the details about the gifts and their recepients were not available. He said that it was also not clear that what payments were made to retain the gifts from Thoshakhana.

He asked the court to direct the government to make the details public about gifts, recipients and the money paid for the Thoshakhana gift from 1947 to date.