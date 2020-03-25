Committees constituted in Jhelum to regulate issues related to Coronavirus:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said committees have been constituted at Union level to regulate issues related to Coronavirus in Jhelum district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said committees have been constituted at Union level to regulate issues related to Coronavirus in Jhelum district.

Taking to twitter, the federal minister said that the needs of the affected class after lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of Coronavirus, will be addressed immediately.

He informed, " we have started preparing lists urgently keeping in view the needs of ration and essential goods for the victims".

He disclosed that 14 more cases of Coronavirus patients have been confirmed in Jhelum. All those patients were either returned from abroad or were their close relatives.

"We have repeatedly requested those who returned from abroad to keep themselves in self quarantine for 14 days and avoid any social interaction, to stay safe and not becoming a threat for themselves and others", the federal minister observed.