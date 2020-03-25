UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees Constituted In Jhelum To Regulate Issues Related To Coronavirus:Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Committees constituted in Jhelum to regulate issues related to Coronavirus:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said committees have been constituted at Union level to regulate issues related to Coronavirus in Jhelum district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said committees have been constituted at Union level to regulate issues related to Coronavirus in Jhelum district.

Taking to twitter, the federal minister said that the needs of the affected class after lockdown, aimed at controlling the spread of Coronavirus, will be addressed immediately.

He informed, " we have started preparing lists urgently keeping in view the needs of ration and essential goods for the victims".

He disclosed that 14 more cases of Coronavirus patients have been confirmed in Jhelum. All those patients were either returned from abroad or were their close relatives.

"We have repeatedly requested those who returned from abroad to keep themselves in self quarantine for 14 days and avoid any social interaction, to stay safe and not becoming a threat for themselves and others", the federal minister observed.

Related Topics

Technology Twitter Jhelum All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansehra police arrests 9 for violating section 14 ..

23 seconds ago

Pilgrims at Quarantine Centre given every possible ..

25 seconds ago

Panama orders lockdown, Paraguay closes borders

17 seconds ago

Panama's President Introduces Indefinite Mandatory ..

26 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Ta ..

4 minutes ago

War-torn Libya reports first coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.