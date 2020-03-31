UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees Constituted To Identify Deserving People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:29 PM

Committees constituted to identify deserving people

District Administration Swat following directives of provincial government has formed village and neighbourhood council committees to identify the deserving people for giving them assistance and relief package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration Swat following directives of provincial government has formed village and neighbourhood council committees to identify the deserving people for giving them assistance and relief package.

According to a statement issued by deputy commissioner office, the committees would comprised of secretary of concerned village council, a schoolteacher of that area, a member of zakat committee and a local representative.

The committee would compile list of the deserving people of their respective area and submit that list for necessary action to assistant commissioners.

Related Topics

Swat Government

Recent Stories

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

1 minute ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

1 minute ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

11 minutes ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt issues timings for stores

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.