Committees Constituted To Identify Deserving People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:29 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration Swat following directives of provincial government has formed village and neighbourhood council committees to identify the deserving people for giving them assistance and relief package.
According to a statement issued by deputy commissioner office, the committees would comprised of secretary of concerned village council, a schoolteacher of that area, a member of zakat committee and a local representative.
The committee would compile list of the deserving people of their respective area and submit that list for necessary action to assistant commissioners.