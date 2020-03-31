Committees constituted to identify deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District Administration Swat following directives of provincial government has formed village and neighbourhood council committees to identify the deserving people for giving them assistance and relief package.

According to a statement issued by deputy commissioner office, the committees would comprised of secretary of concerned village council, a schoolteacher of that area, a member of zakat committee and a local representative.

The committee would compile list of the deserving people of their respective area and submit that list for necessary action to assistant commissioners.