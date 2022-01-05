Committees constituted to redress problems of Small Industrial Estate: FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Two separate committees had been constituted to redress the problems of Faisalabad Small Industrial Estate (FSIE) Nalka Kohala Faisalabad regarding WASA and other administrative and facilitative issues, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Chairing a joint meeting of the stakeholders and the government departments concerned, he said that time framework had been given to each committee to take measures and resolve the same within the stipulated period. Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed and Aminuddin Owaisi Regional Director Punjab Small Industrial Estates Corporation (PSIEC) also attended it.

The meeting decided that WASA would submit details of physical work completed in addition to the financial statement within a period of one week. The eight members committee would visit the FSIE to review the on-ground situation and decide future line of action to facilitate the industrial units established in the estate.

The WASA Vice Chairman said that he was also representative of the business community and would try his optimum level best to resolve their WASA related issues as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that the Punjab Government had released funds of Rs 279 million a few years back for the WASA related project in FSIE. Out of it, Rs 230 million had been spent while Rs 49 million were still un-utilized with WASA authority.

The amount could be utilized to complete the missing links in addition to removing the discrepancies so that the project could be formally handed over to the Punjab Small Industrial Corporation.

The other committee also discussed the issue relating to the encroachments, violation of laws, transfer of plots, issuance of NOCs and security related issues.

The President FCCI said that he would request the WASA to launch an exclusive drive for the desilting of drains in Faisalabad Small Industrial Estate. The silt, garbage and other waste dumped along the roads would also be removed to improve the cleanliness and hygienic conditions in the industrial estate. In this connection, the services of Solid Waste Management Department could also be solicited.

He said that industrialists of this estate were ready to bear the expenditure incurred on the security of the industrial area. He suggested that funds could be raised on a self help basis to hire private security guards in addition to purchasing motorcycles for their regular patrolling in this area.

Atif Munir said that he would also talk to the City Police Officer (CPO) to arrange regular police patrolling by the concerned police station.

The meeting was also attended by vice president Rana Fayyaz Ahmed, DMD WASA Mr, Ikram Ullah, DeputyDirector Furqan Haider, Assistant Director Hayat Randhawa, Mr. Riazul Haq, Sanaullah Niazi, Muhammad Yasinand Afzal Ahmed.