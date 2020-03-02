Committees formed for action against substandard CNG cylinders

Committees have been formed at all tehsils of district Dera Ghazi Khan to launch campaign against vehicles fitted with substandard CNG cylinders to minimize risk of accidents

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Committees have been formed at all tehsils of district Dera Ghazi Khan to launch campaign against vehicles fitted with substandard CNG cylinders to minimize risk of accidents.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq has notified the committees of DG Khan, Taunsa, and Kot Chutta tehsils and named assistant commissioners concerned as conveners while representatives of traffic police, civil defence, minerals department, explosives departments, Hydrocarbon development institute of Pakistan, and secretary RTA would serve as members.

These committees have been told to launch operation and remove substandard CNG cylinders from vehicles besides taking other legal action against the violators.