Committees Formed For Assistance Of Lockdown-affected People

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Committees formed for assistance of lockdown-affected people

The district administration on Tuesday constituted committees to register deserving people for getting assistance as a result of lockdown for coronavirus

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday constituted committees to register deserving people for getting assistance as a result of lockdown for coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah told media that the committees had been formed in light of directions of the provincial relief and rehabilitation department to help out the needy and deserving people in view of lockdown against spreading of coronavirus in the district.

He said each committee comprised of five persons including a village secretary, schoolteacher, Zakat committee member and two more members nominated by MPA of the respective area.

He said the committee would launch survey from April 1 and complete its assigned task by feeding required data of all the deserving people by April 4.

He said there was an effective monitoring system in place and the entire process would be conducted in a transparent manner, the DC added.

He appealed people to cooperate with these committees enabling them to complete their task amicably within given time frame and timely helped out the affected people.

He said that people would start receiving assistance after the government's directives in this regard when the data was completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

