Committees Formed For Financial Support Of Artists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:31 PM

Committees formed for financial support of artists

Punjab Arts Council has constituted committees for financial support of elderly artists across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council has constituted committees for financial support of elderly artists across the province.

A spokesman of Faisalabad Arts Council said a committee had also been formed at Faisalabad division in which Assistant Directors FAC, Muhammad Imran and Amina Alam were selected as members.

This committee will scrutinize the lists of elderly artists.The artists have been asked to submit their bio-data at Council office.

The committee will forward the Names after scrutiny to Punjab Council of Arts for extending financial assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

