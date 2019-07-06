(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi-Mohtasib) Syed Tahir Shehbaz on Friday said measures were being taken to bring reformation to address complaints of public regarding issues faced in respective areas of country.

He said the modern app system was introduced for registering complaints of people in order to address these issues of people, adding people could register complaints from their houses through this app.

"Complaints related to Chamber of Commerce & Industry Balochistan departments including, Electricity, Gas, Passport, NADRA and other sectors would be reviewed for addressing them on immediately basis", he said, adding provision of clean drinking water and other basic facilities in the jails of Balochistan would be made possible.

He said Federal Ombudsman's Advisor and Investigator would visit Balochistan's 8 districts including Quetta to register complaints of people regarding populations in next three months, despite, the establishment of benches in Divisional Headquarters also includes our priorities after three months.

He said more than 70 thousands registered complaints against central departments of country had been coped and delaying of construction of Quetta Western and Kukchlak's Bypass would be asked from NHA's official.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz expressed these views while addressing to members of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Balochistan in Quetta during his visit. He was comprised by Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji and others.

Earlier, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Quetta's president Juma Khan Badaizai, Senior Vice President, Salauddin Khilji, Vice President, Muhammad Yasin Raisani, members including Muhammad Amjad Siddiqi Advocate, Dr, Dad Muhammad, Muhammad Ayub Khilji, Haji Janan Achakzai, Haji Akhtar Kakar, Women of Chamber of Commerce's president Sadia Baloch, registered complaints to Federal Ombudsman regarding Custom, NADRA, Police, Electricity and Gas depatments.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz said we know that there have lot of problems in Balochistan than other province, adding therefore, many complaints from the chamber of commerce officials and members have been noted for ensuring addressing of these issues for betterment of province.

"We feel confident that complaints against federal departments across Balochistan have not been resolved by sitting Federal Ombudsman' representative due to Balochistan most of areas were scattered as long distances.

He said that is way, our advisor and investigator will visit 8 districts of Balochsitan to hear complaints related to federal departments including Passport, NADRA, Electricity and Gas sectors during next 3 months.

"Complaints of Chamber of Commerce & Industry members will be addressed under legal process of rule of department, further complaints can be written to the Federal Ombudsman's advisor and relevant authorities", he said.

He said officials of Custom and FBR could be discussed regarding addressing of complaints of Chambers and Commerce, despite I myself will talk with State Bank for banking system of neighboring countries.

He said he would visit Balochistan in September or October for listening issues of public in programme.

On this occasion, he was given a list of various complaints and suggestion by Women Chamber of Commerce President Sadia Baloch.

Later, Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shehbaz was talking to media and said media is playing vital role between us and people.

"Federal Ombudsman mandate is to investigate complaints related to central agencies, relevant officials can be complained through simple paper, email, telephone and mobile app", he mentioned He said no lawyer is required for Federal Ombudsman, we give judgment on any complaint in two months, saying that he has come Balochistan to inspect condition of jails on directive of Supreme Court.

He said a meeting was held with Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretary Home, IG Jails, Advocate General and others, aiming to review the situation of implementing related suggestion and recommendations.

"In this regard, Federal Ombudsman submit detail report in each three months to Supreme Court", he said, adding Committees have formed for 11 jails in Balochistan in order to provide all basic facilities to prisoners including health and education for interest of prisoners.

He said not only in Jails, prisoner education, vocational training and health problems are being preferred, but we also directed officials of prisons that all documents of jails would be computerized in three months, despite directives has issued to ensure supply of clean water in prisons.

He has discussed with Chief Executive of Quetta Electric Supply of Company (QESCO) official about difficulties facing people regarding electricity in the areas of Balochistan, while instructive has been issued to QESCO officer to end without schedule of power load shedding in respective areas of province.

"National Highway Authority (NHA)'s official will be asked over delaying of construction of Quetta Western Bypass and Kuchlak's Eastern and Western Bypass and their progress reports could be brought front of media", he said.