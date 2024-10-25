Open Menu

Committees Formed To Check Eligibility For Mass Wedding Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Committees formed to check eligibility for mass wedding program

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director social welfare,Zaiba Andleeb on Friday said that committees were formed at Tehsil level to check the eligibility of the applicants for mass wedding.

According to a spokesperson here,the DD said that each verification committee would consists of --Assistant Commissioner (AC) of concerned tehsil as convener, Assistant Director (AD) as social welfare secretary,Assistant Director(AD) local government and a representative from special branch.

The committee would conduct survey of each applicant and verify the details.

Zaiba Andleeb maintained that the government of Punjab under the supervision of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken steps to uplift the middle class after launching mass marriage program.

