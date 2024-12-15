Committees Formed To Ensure Full Payments To Sugarcane Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Dera ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Committees have been established in Dera Ghazi Khan Division to ensure full payments to sugarcane farmers.
Strict measures have been ordered to prevent weight deductions and manipulation during the procurement process.
Instructions have been issued to regularly monitor and verify weighing scales and weighbridges, with industries, labor departments, and other authorities directed to work collaboratively to enforce these measures.
The directives were issued by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir during a video link meeting. The meeting also reviewed district rankings and other matters as per the scorecard set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The commissioner emphasized the installation of reflectors on sugarcane-laden trolleys to prevent road accidents.
He also instructed that trolleys and other vehicles must utilize safe parking areas instead of roadside parking.
Highlighting the increase in road accidents during the sugarcane season, he stressed the importance of implementing safety measures to protect precious lives.
Additionally, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir reviewed the progress of key initiatives, including the Kisan Card, Livestock Card, Agricultural Internships, and other transformative programs. He reiterated strict adherence to price control measures and compliance with Punjab government directives, warning that negligence in official duties would not be tolerated.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and relevant officials, who pledged to ensure smooth implementation of the directives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Imran Nazir expresses grief over demise of Siddique-ul-Farooq2 minutes ago
-
I-11 Sabzi Mandi’s improper garbage disposal puts public health at risk2 minutes ago
-
Committees formed to ensure full payments to sugarcane farmers2 minutes ago
-
People urged to adopt family planning2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi applauds WAPDA for resolving water shortage in Gomal Zam Command Area2 minutes ago
-
Blast in Hub Bawani welding shop claims 2 lives2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Monday2 minutes ago
-
Dry Weather takes hold, country grapples with health, agriculture, climate concerns12 minutes ago
-
EPA serves notices on 100 shopkeepers for plastic bag violations12 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in girl kidnapping case12 minutes ago
-
Zahida Aftab crafts independence for women through free vocational training22 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui mourns the passing of Siddiqul Farooq22 minutes ago