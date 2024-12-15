Committees formed to ensure full payments to sugarcane farmers

Dera ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Committees have been established in Dera Ghazi Khan Division to ensure full payments to sugarcane farmers.

Strict measures have been ordered to prevent weight deductions and manipulation during the procurement process.

Instructions have been issued to regularly monitor and verify weighing scales and weighbridges, with industries, labor departments, and other authorities directed to work collaboratively to enforce these measures.

The directives were issued by Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir during a video link meeting. The meeting also reviewed district rankings and other matters as per the scorecard set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The commissioner emphasized the installation of reflectors on sugarcane-laden trolleys to prevent road accidents.

He also instructed that trolleys and other vehicles must utilize safe parking areas instead of roadside parking.

Highlighting the increase in road accidents during the sugarcane season, he stressed the importance of implementing safety measures to protect precious lives.

Additionally, Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir reviewed the progress of key initiatives, including the Kisan Card, Livestock Card, Agricultural Internships, and other transformative programs. He reiterated strict adherence to price control measures and compliance with Punjab government directives, warning that negligence in official duties would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and relevant officials, who pledged to ensure smooth implementation of the directives.