Committees Formed To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs At Schools

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Committees formed to ensure implementation of SOPs at schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The education Department Peshawar has formed committees on district level to ensure compliance on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in schools after resumption of educational activities.

According to the notification issued on Saturday, the Education Monitoring Authority will monitor the performance of these committees. The six-member committee will ensure implementation of SOPs under the headship of the District Education Officer.

The six-member committee will consist of senior Principal, SDEO, ASDEO, Chairman Parent-Teacher Council and representative from the Health Department.

The committee will ensure that teachers, non teaching staff and students wear safety face masks and monitor availability of proper facility of hand-wash, clean water, soap and social distance at schools.

The committee will also arrange display of banners regarding precautions against coronavirus and compile a report of teachers and students with symptoms of coronavirus infection within five days.

The committee will submit a report to the Education Department on its findings every week.

