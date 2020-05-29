UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees Formed To Implement Ban On Paddy Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

Committees formed to implement ban on paddy cultivation

Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday said the strict action would be taken against violation of ban on paddy cultivation imposed by the Sindh government

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim Friday said the strict action would be taken against violation of ban on paddy cultivation imposed by the Sindh government.

While chairing a meeting here, the DC said the cases would be lodged against violators and paddy crop would be perished.

Officials of Revenue, Irrigation or Agriculture departments facilitating cultivation of paddy or hiding the information in that regard would also had to face action.

The committees led by assistant commissioners of Tahsil concerned and consisting officials of irrigation and agriculture departments had been formed to carry out operation with assistance of police while supply of irrigation water would also be suspended to the violator.

