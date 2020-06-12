UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees Formed To Launch Crackdown Against Water Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Committees formed to launch crackdown against water pilferers

The tehsil commitees have been formed to launch crackdown against water pilferers which were involved in stealing water from canals

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil commitees have been formed to launch crackdown against water pilferers which were involved in stealing water from canals.

The tehsil committees will be consisted on Assistant Commissioners, SDPOs and irrigation SDOs concerned.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem on Friday while strategy was also devised to dealt water pilferers with iron hands.

The FIRs will be lodged against those involved in pilfering water from canals and growers rights will be protected.

DC warned water pilferers to stop pilfering canal water or get ready to face jail.

He directed irrigation department to remove encroachment from flood embankments.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police will cooperate with district administration to control canal water pilferage.

He asked SHOs to lodge FIRs on pending applications against water pilferers immediately.

APP /slm-sak

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Jail Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

10 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

25 minutes ago

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari honoured among Asia's best well-dres ..

3 minutes ago

5 vehicles impounded for overcharging

3 minutes ago

South African cricket rift intensifies as supended ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.