Committees formed to launch crackdown against water pilferers

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The tehsil commitees have been formed to launch crackdown against water pilferers which were involved in stealing water from canals.

The tehsil committees will be consisted on Assistant Commissioners, SDPOs and irrigation SDOs concerned.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem on Friday while strategy was also devised to dealt water pilferers with iron hands.

The FIRs will be lodged against those involved in pilfering water from canals and growers rights will be protected.

DC warned water pilferers to stop pilfering canal water or get ready to face jail.

He directed irrigation department to remove encroachment from flood embankments.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police will cooperate with district administration to control canal water pilferage.

He asked SHOs to lodge FIRs on pending applications against water pilferers immediately.

