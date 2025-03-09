Open Menu

Committees Monitor Food Prices, Supply During Ramadan: Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Adviser to Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr Saif on Sunday said that special committees have been formed in all districts to ensure selling edible items on govt approved prices during holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued, these committees were visiting markets, and checking prices and quality of items.

He said that a report is being submitted to CM KP on daily basis.

Saif said that strict actions were being taken against hoarders and a complaint cell has also been set up in Food Department to ensure price list and quality.

He urged people to contact toll-free number 0800-37432 or WhatsApp number 0345-1009348 if they witness irregularities in selling edible items.

He said that people would be provided an uninterrupted supply of flour during Ramadan and all the food items would be available during the holy month.

