Committees Notified For Multan Katchi Abadis Development

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has notified implementation committees for giving permanent status to Katchi Abadis and carrying out development work in different districts including Multan on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The initiative would pave the way for development work at urban as well as rural area Katchi Abadis, according to an official release issued here Tuesday.

Multan district implementation committee would be headed by deputy commissioner Amir Khatak as its chairman for development work in urban Katchi Abadis.

MNA Rana Qasim Noon, assistant commissioners, director estate MDA and member municipal corporation would be its members.

The development work at rural area Katchi Abadis would be supervised by tahsil level implementation committees.

Assistant commissioners concerned have been notified as chairmen of the committees. MPA Waseem Khan Badozai would be the member of tahsil city Multan committee, MPA Wasif Raan for Multan Sadar committee, MPA Tariq Abdullah named member for Multan tahsil Sadar and Shujabad committee, while MPA Qasim Khan Langah made member of tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala committee. Nominated member Zila council and tahsildars concerned would also be members of tahsil level committees.

These committees would closely monitor the development work at Katchi Abadis and would also decide matters pertaining to people residing on state land that have not yet been notified as Katchi Abadis.

Committees would also take steps for prevention of encroachment in Katchi Abadis and would be authorised to correct survey lists of Katchi Abadis.

