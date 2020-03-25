UrduPoint.com
Committees Set Up In Jhelum To Regulate Issues Related To Coronavirus: Fawad Ch

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Committees set up in Jhelum to regulate issues related to Coronavirus: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said committees have been constituted at Union level to regulate issues related to Coronavirus in Jhelum District

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the needs of the affected class after lockdown due to Coronavirus, will be addressed immediately.

He said :" We have started preparing lists urgently, keeping in view the needs of ration and essential goods for the victims".

He said 14 more cases of Coronavirus patients had been reported in Jhelum. All those patients had either returned from abroad or were their close relatives, he added.

"We have repeatedly requested those who return from abroad to keep themselves in self quarantinefor 14 days and avoid any social interaction, to stay safe and not becoming a threat for themselvesand others", he said.

