Committees to be constituted for resolving minorities' issues: CM aide

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday said that district level committees would be constituted headed by concerned deputy commissioners to resolve problems being faced by minorities.

He said this during a meeting at Commissioner House that among others was attended by MPAs including Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah.

The special assistant said that committees would be constituted on apolitical basis and would include members of minority communities. He said the committee would help resolving issues confronted by minority communities.

He said the committee would hold its meeting on monthly basis and ponder over problems of minorities, adding, the body would also forward proposals and suggestions for resolution of problems.