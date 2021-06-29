UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees To Suggest Perks, Privileges Of Legislators: Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:03 PM

Committees to suggest perks, privileges of legislators: Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday announced that two committees would be constituted to review and recommend perks and privileges for the legislators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday announced that two committees would be constituted to review and recommend perks and privileges for the legislators.

He told the Provincial Assembly that he would constitute a committee for MPAs while the Chief Minister would constitute a committee for the cabinet members and both the committees would present their recommendations in that regard.

Earlier, Inayatullah of Jamaat-i-Islami pointed out that the houses of cabinet members were not reasonable according to their portfolios , adding that the public departments were also not paying attention to maintenance of their accommodations.

Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub said in the past the administrative staff of public departments used to take all the stuff from the ministers' and legislators' accommodations as soon as those got vacated after completion of the assembly's tenure.

He said that there should be a proper mechanism to stop this practice.

Minister for IT Muhammad Atif Khan said that his salary was Rs 18000 in 2013 when he became minister and Chief Minister's salary was Rs 21000 while the salary of his PS was Rs 48000 at that time. He demanded rationalization of everything related to the legislators.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that the legislators could not afford necessary items and demanded raise in their salaries and other privileges.

The female legislators of both the treasury and opposition benches staged a walk out from the House in protest against the statement of Nisar Mohmand of ANP who said that female legislators get more development funds despite being unelected members of the house.

The speakers asked the members from treasury and opposition benches to negotiate with the female MPAs and bring them back to the House.

Later, the female legislators ended their protests and came back to the House.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Provincial Assembly All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

35 minutes ago

Economy bolstered by foreign investments: Governor ..

1 minute ago

Seminar explores cooperation between S. Asian coun ..

1 minute ago

French Senate Passes Climate Bill in First Reading

1 minute ago

Greece to Create Mask-Free Indoor Zones for People ..

1 minute ago

NA passes budget after record 93 hours debate: Far ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.