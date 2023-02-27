Commodities hoarded in warehouse seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kasur Rizwanul Haq seized various commodities hoarded in a warehouse here on Monday.

According to official sources, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad, the AC along with police raided at a godown and seized 2,830 sugar bags each containing 50 kg, 61,120 kg ghee, 2,780 litre cooking oil, 550 bags of pulses and 220 bags rice.

Talking on the occasion, the AC said that crackdown against hoarders would continue without any discrimination.