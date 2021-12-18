UrduPoint.com

Commodities' Prices Decreasing As Govt Takes Measures: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the prices of essential commodities are decreasing due to the measures taken by the government adding daily use items including flour, sugar and other commodities are available at fixed rates

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government is fully aware of the peoples' problems and indiscriminate action is being taken against those involved in artificial price hike. He assured that Ehsaas Rashan Programme will provide relief to the people in a real sense. He regretted that the opposition parties are engaged in political point scoring on all national issues including corona and dengue.

These elements have nothing to do with the peoples' problem but to enter the power corridors. Such people are totally unaware of the basics of the economy and are merely issuing political statements. These are the people who are trying to create hurdles in national progress.

He said that the government resources were ruthlessly looted in the past and the former rulers used their offices for money laundering and kickbacks. The present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation for a transparent Pakistan, he concluded.

