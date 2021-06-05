UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commodities Prices On Downward Trend For Second Week: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Commodities prices on downward trend for second week: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the commodities prices are on a downward trend for the second week in a row.

In a statement, he said that according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS); weekly Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) recorded this week on June 03, the chicken prices record 16.75% decline, Bananas 9.80%, Dal Mong 1.71%, Wheat flour 0.75%, Rice Eri -6/9 0.

73%, Plus gram 0.14% and Mash dal decreased by 0.12%.

He said the opposition's narrative regarding inflation will also come to an end soon.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's first mission was to recover the bankrupt economy of the country. Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that now the economy has recovered due to the pro-active policies of the present government. He said that it was a top priority of the government to bring its benefits to the people and also disprove the opposition's narrative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Price June Government Wheat Top Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Russia records 9,145 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

China expected to see robust tourism in upcoming h ..

17 minutes ago

China to strengthen basic agricultural research in ..

17 minutes ago

Govt. to bring environmental revolution: Fawad

17 minutes ago

Malaysia approves phase 3 clinical trials on new C ..

17 minutes ago

Germany hails G7 global corporate tax decision

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.