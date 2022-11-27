Commodities prices re-fixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The district price control committee has re-fixed the prices of daily-use commodities with a reasonable reduction in the rates to facilitate consumers.

A spokesman for district administration said here on Sunday that according to new rates, gram powder would be available at Rs.178 per kilogram (kg) in the whole sale and at Rs.184 per kg would be its retail price.

Similarly, white grams (big) will be available at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, white grams (small) at Rs.240 and Rs.250 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.160 and Rs.166 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.152 and Rs.160 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.170 and Rs.178 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.163 and Rs.170 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.195 and Rs.206 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.320 and Rs.

330 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.295 and Rs.300 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.200 and Rs.208 per kg, rice basmati super Karnal (old) at Rs.250 and Rs.255 per kg, rice broken at Rs.80 and Rs.86 per kg, flour bag of 10 kg at Rs.648, flour bag of 20 kg at Rs.1295, milk in Tehsil City at Rs.100 per liter, in other Tehsils at Rs.95 per liter, yogurt in Tehsil City at Rs.110 per kg, in other Tehsils at Rs.100 per kg, mutton in Tehsil City at Rs.1200 per kg, in other Tehsils at Rs.1000 per kg, beef in Tehsil City at Rs.600 per kg, in other Tehsils at Rs.500 per kg, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.10, Roti (Khameeri) at Rs.12 and Naan plain at Rs.15.

The rates of poultry products, vegetables and fruits would be issued on daily basis at 7 a.m. after consultation with poultry association and market committee, he added.