Commodities prices re-fixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Price Control Committee has re-fixed the prices of various commodities of daily use to facilitate the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Price Control Committee has re-fixed the prices of various commodities of daily use to facilitate the masses.

Presiding over the meeting of District Price Control Committee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that prices of daily use items were reviewed and a substantial decrease was made in the prices of some commodities to provide relief to the general public.

He said that white grams (big) would be available in the market at Rs.331 per kilogram (kg) in whole sale rate while its retail price would be Rs.340 per kg. Similarly, white gram (small) would be sold at Rs.250 per kg and Rs.260 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.331 per kg and Rs.340 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs.315 per kg and Rs.325 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.338 per kg and Rs.348 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.306 per kg and Rs.316 per kg, Mung pulses (unwashed) at Rs.344 per kg and Rs.354 per kg, Mash pulses (washed) at Rs.445 per kg and Rs.

460 per kg, Mash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.399 per kg and Rs.412 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.245 per kg and Rs.255 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.269 per kg and Rs.280 per kg, gram powder (besan) at Rs.322 per kg and Rs.332 per kg, rice basmati super karnal (old) at Rs.234 per kg and Rs.244 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.126 per kg and Rs.132 per kg.

He further said that milk would be sold at Rs.170 per liter in Tehsil City while its price in other Tehsil would be Rs.160 per liter, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.750 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100-grams weight) at Rs.13, Khameeri Roti at Rs.18, Naan plain (Rs.20).

He said that rates of fruits, vegetables and poultry items would be issued on daily basis immediately after their auction.

He said that price control magistrates were activated in the field to take prompt action against the profiteering and implementation of new prices of daily use commodities would be ensured in letter and spirit, he added.