Commodities rate re-fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has re-fixed the rates of various commodities to facilitate the general public in Faisalabad.

The DPCC reviewed prices of various items of daily use and decided that white grams (big) would be available at Rs.310 per kilogram (kg) in whole sale while its retail price would be Rs.320 per kg.

Similarly, white grams (small) would be sold at Rs.260 per kg and Rs.270 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.360 per kg and Rs.370 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.345 per kg and Rs.355 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.380 per kg and Rs.390 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.355 per kg and Rs.365 per kg, mung pulses (un-washed) at Rs.350 per kg and Rs.360 per kg, Mash pulses (washed) at Rs.465 per kg and Rs.480 per kg, Mash pulses (un-washed) at Rs.420 per kg and Rs.430 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.247 per kg and Rs.

258 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.275 per kg and Rs.285 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.360 per kg and Rs.370 per kg, rice basmati super Karnal (old) at Rs.240 per kg and Rs.250 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.126 per kg and Rs.132 per kg.

The milk would be available at Rs.170 per liter in Tehsil City and at Rs.160 per liter in other Tehsils, yogurt at Rs.180 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.170 kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1600 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1550 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.750 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.13, Roti Khameeri at Rs.18, Naan plain at Rs.20, Samosa at Rs.60 and Pikora at Rs.600 per kg.

The rates of poultry items, vegetables and fruits would be released on daily basis in order to discourage profiteering and overcharging, a spokesman of the local administration said here on Monday.