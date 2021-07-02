Commodities' rates re-fixed

The district price control committee has re-fixed rates of various commodities to provide maximum relief to the consumers

In this connection, a meeting of District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair on Friday. The DC said that reduction of Rs.42 has been made in the price of Moong pulses (unwashed) while decrease of Rs.28 was made in the rate of Maash pulses (unwashed), Rs.12 in Maash pulses (washed), Rs.

11 in lentil pulses (big). Rs.5 in lentil pulses (small), Rs.7 in Baisan (gram powder), Rs.7 in gram pulses (small), Rs.5 in gram pulses (big) and reduction of Rs.3 in the prices of white and black grams per kilogram whereas rice, milk, yogurt, mutton and beef will be available at previous prices.

He asked the consumers to get complaints lodged regarding overcharging by calling toll free number 08000-2345 or use Qeemat Punjab App for address of complaints.