Commodities Rates Re-fixed In District
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The District Price Control Committee has re-fixed prices for essential commodities for the convenience of the general public.
A spokesperson to district administration said here on Friday that the new price of white grain in wholesale will be Rs 271 per kg and in retail Rs 285 per kg, black grain (Farmi) Rs 200 in wholesale and Rs 210 per kg in retail, black grain (desi) Rs 190-200per kg, Daal grain (Farmi) Rs 200-210 per kg, Daal grain (desi) Rs 180-190per kg, Daal Moong (unwashed) Rs 236-250 per kg, Daal Mash (washed) RS 480-500per kg, Daal Mash (unwashed) Rs 460-475per kg, Daal Masoor (Farmi) Rs 278-288per kg, Daal Masoor (desi) Rs 302-312pr kg, basin Rs 185-299per kg, rice basmati super kernel new Rs 298-305per kg, rice basmati super kernel old Rs 300-319per kg, rice ire in wholesale Rs 137per kg and Rs 142per kg in retail.
Wheat flour 20kg bag Rs 2790, 10kg bag Rs 1399, milk Rs 140per kg, yogurt Rs 150per kg, mutton Rs 1400perkg, in tehsils Rs 1300per kg, beef in city Rs 700 per kg and in tehsils Rs 650per kg.Roti 100 grams Rs 15 each, roti Khameri Rs 18 each, Nan Rs 20 each.
The rates of fruits and vegetables were fixed on a daily basis, he said.
