Commodity rates reduced

The district administration has made a reduction in the rate of daily use commodities to facilitate the masses in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The district administration has made a reduction in the rate of daily use commodities to facilitate the masses in Faisalabad.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that he held a meeting with the traders of pulses and rice in the local grain market and convinced them for reduction of prices of daily use items.

He appreciated the cooperation of local traders and said that Maash pulses (imported, unwashed) was reduced from Rs.510 to Rs.453 per kg whereas Maash pulses (washed) would be available in the market at Rs.479 per kg instead of its previous rate of Rs.

530 per kg.

Similarly, Mung pulses would be available at Rs.271 instead of Rs.300 per kg, white grams (small) at Rs.256 instead of its previous rate of Rs.264 per kg and rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.234 instead of Rs.240 per kg.

He said that price control magistrates were activated to ensure implementation of new rates of the daily use items so that the purchasers could get maximum benefits.

In this connection, zero tolerance policy would be adopted and strict action would be taken against the profiteers as well as against the price control magistrates who would show poor performance, he added.