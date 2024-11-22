Commodore Ateeq Ur Rehman Promoted To Rank Of Rear Admiral
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman Abid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect
Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995.
The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi, Naval War College, USA, and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).
The Flag Officer has completed various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done International Security and Strategic Leadership Studies Course from UK, Naval Staff Course from USA, Pakistan Navy Staff
Course from PN War College Lahore and National Security and War Course from National Defence University, Islamabad.
The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS MUJAHID, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Captain Training at Headquarters FOST, Director Operations at HQ PMSA, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Developmental Plans) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).
