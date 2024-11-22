Open Menu

Commodore Ateeq Ur Rehman Promoted To Rank Of Rear Admiral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman Abid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman Abid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi, Naval War College, USA, and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

The Flag Officer has completed various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done International Security and Strategic Leadership Studies Course from UK, Naval Staff Course from USA, Pakistan Navy Staff

Course from PN War College Lahore and National Security and War Course from National Defence University, Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS MUJAHID, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Captain Training at Headquarters FOST, Director Operations at HQ PMSA, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Developmental Plans) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan