Commodore Habib-ur- Rehman of Navy promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Commodore Habib-Ur Rehman of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman got commission in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has completed MS (Mechanical Engineering) degree from France and qualified System Engineering & Management Course from UK.

The Admiral has an illustrious service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments.

His Command appointments include Commanding Officer Fleet Maintenance Group, General Manager (Technical) Maritime Technologies Complex, Deputy Managing Director (Support & Services) PN Dockyard and Commandant PNS JAUHAR.

His Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad include Director Ship Maintenance & Repairs and Assistant Naval Secretary (Marine Engineering). Presently Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman is appointed as Managing Director Dockyard (Karachi). The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).