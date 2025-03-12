- Home
- Pakistan
- Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admi ..
Commodore Kamran Ahmed And Commodore Kashif Munir Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:58 PM
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.
Rear Admiral Kamran Ahmed was commissioned in Construction Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done Masters in Naval Architecture from United Kingdom. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Chief Naval Overseer (Pakistan) HANGOR project, Deputy General Manager (Ship Design) at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, Manager Hull Engineering at PN Dockyard, Director Naval Construction and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
Rear Admiral Kashif Munir was commissioned in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commandant PNS KARSAZ, Marine Engineering Officer Ex-PNS SHAHJAHAN, Manager (Marine Engineering) at PN Dockyard, Director Ships Maintenance and Repair at Naval Headquarters, Chief Inspector of Naval Stores, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Logistics and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
In recognition of their meritorious services, both Flag Officers have been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Recent Stories
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills elder brother1 minute ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman1 minute ago
-
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admi ..3 minutes ago
-
800 sugar bags seized11 minutes ago
-
DC orders making city more beautiful, green11 minutes ago
-
Winners of STEAM competitions awarded laptops11 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in robbery-murder arrested11 minutes ago
-
Rs 2m fine imposed for overpricing11 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk for women protection held in Lodhran11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 43kg expired spices, other items11 minutes ago
-
Attack on the Jaffar Express is the worst incident in history.The terrorist organization BLA, based ..12 minutes ago
-
PHC grants time to lawyer in Acting Chief Justice, judges’ seniority case21 minutes ago