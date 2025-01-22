ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A fascinating book encompassing memories of a naval officer along with his rise from rags as a mountain boy in Kohat, titled “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain,” was launched on Wednesday at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI). The author of the breath-holding and highly enchanting book is Commodore Mahmood-ur-Rehman SI (M), who now prides in being a philanthropist.

Having served in Pakistan Navy for over 37 years in many prestigious positions, and sailed across the world in vessels like Destroyers, Frigates, and smaller craft, Commodore Rehman depicts himself more as a story-teller with an ingrained passion for humanity, and takes no qualms in unveiling the hidden realities of life, as well as the softies of love, commitment and devotion.

Some of his notable appointments include serving as the Director of PNTS, Commander of the 10th Patrol Craft Squadron, and Chief Staff Officer to the Fleet Commander, before culminating his illustrious naval career as a Directing Staff member at the National Defense University (NDU).

The book has 16 insightful chapters, and truly is an epilogue of relentless hard work in pursuit of realising dreams. It has inside bits of the author’s crest and troughs, and narrates some beautiful and beguiling incidents, which many have risen to a position of strength and prestige would prefer to keep away.

The author, a humble man as he is, believes in making his intentions clear and his wisdom rests in serving humanity.

That has led him to act as a patron for the destitute, and to this day has been able to educate, nurse and groom hundreds of needy children, many of whom have registered accolades in their personal lives.

Penning his childhood in the serene mountains of Kohat, the narrative unfolds vivid recollection of formative years at the Cadet College Kohat too. The book also has some great poetry, enough to keep the reader engrossed. He prides in documenting his transition from a cadet to a decorated officer as a testament of perseverance and grit.

Likewise, the chapters dedicated to cruises, voyages, and port visits offer a glimpse into the excitement and challenges of naval life, painting vibrant images of the high seas and distant shores. Moreover, the book carries an honest assessment of time spent in the United States, China and other countries as a professional sailor, with compelling reflections on the host country’s system of governance, public attitude and leadership evaluations.

The author has a big heart to praise and appreciate friends, mentors, and all those who influenced his journey, along with anecdotes and humorous tales on oceans, and perspectives about cosmos, and especially enticing rain in the blue seas. The book truly serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring leaders and dreamers.

The book was rip-roaringly introduced by author and poet, Shujaat Ali Rahi, who left no stone unturned in putting the audience in a nail-biting situation, highlighting the salient features of the naval officer’s lifetime treatise.