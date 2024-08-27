Commodore Muhammad Khalid Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Rank Of Rear Admiral
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.
Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.
Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi and MS Oceanography from USA, a Pakistan Navy news release on Tuesday said.
The flag officer has done various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done Harbour and Coastal Hydrography Course from Italy, Hydrography and Meteorology Advanced Survey Course from UK, Exclusive Economic Zone Protection Officers Course from UK, Pakistan Navy Staff Course from PN War College Lahore, Naval Staff Course from South Africa and National Security and War course from National Defence University Islamabad.
The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include, Commanding Officer (Dredging Vessel) BEHR KUSHA, Commanding Officer Survey Vessel (SV) BEHR PAIMA and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall6 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..7 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station7 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais8 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games8 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission8 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city8 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents8 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'8 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert9 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam9 hours ago