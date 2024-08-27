Open Menu

Commodore Muhammad Khalid Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To Rank Of Rear Admiral

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Commodore Muhammad Khalid of Pakistan Navy promoted to Rank of Rear Admiral

Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Commodore Muhammad Khalid has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Khalid got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Naval academy, Karachi and MS Oceanography from USA, a Pakistan Navy news release on Tuesday said.

The flag officer has done various professional courses from national and international institutes. He has done Harbour and Coastal Hydrography Course from Italy, Hydrography and Meteorology Advanced Survey Course from UK, Exclusive Economic Zone Protection Officers Course from UK, Pakistan Navy Staff Course from PN War College Lahore, Naval Staff Course from South Africa and National Security and War course from National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include, Commanding Officer (Dredging Vessel) BEHR KUSHA, Commanding Officer Survey Vessel (SV) BEHR PAIMA and Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy Italy United Kingdom South Africa From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan