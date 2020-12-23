Commodore Nematullah calls on Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed professional matters of Pak Navy during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region. He said professionalism of Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis. He said India has always tried to conspire against Pakistan but the valiant Navy has always given a befitting answer to the enemy and reduced India's pride to dust.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said the nation salutes the sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan Navy. He appreciated that Pakistan Navy is working with the international navies to ensure peace and stability in the world waters.

During the meeting, Commodore Nematullah said that officers and young men of Pakistan Navy are committed to defend the motherland till the last drop of blood.