Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020) Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He is also a holder of Master's degree in Security Studies from United States. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command & Staff appointments include Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Fleet Operations Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Operational Research, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz has also served as Defence & Naval Advisor of Pakistan in United Kingdom. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi. The Admiral is also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz(Military).

