UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz Promoted To Rear Admiral

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz promoted to Rear Admiral

Pakistan Navy's Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

He was also a holder of Master's degree in Security Studies from United States. The Admiral had an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR, Fleet Operations Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi, Director Operational Research, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz had also served as Defence and Naval Advisor of Pakistan in United Kingdom. The Admiral was currently performing the duties of Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet at Karachi. The Admiral was also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

4 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

9 minutes ago

Rupee loses 5 paisa against dollar in interbank

36 seconds ago

NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While ..

9 minutes ago

Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fail ..

38 seconds ago

France may extend lockdown as many flout the rules ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.