Commodore Shahzad Iqbal Of Pak Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 02:39 PM
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2024) Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.
Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch in 1995. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done B.Sc. in Naval Sciences from University of Karachi and Gunnery Officer Command Course from China. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.
His command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS SAIF, Commander Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara, and Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron. He also served as Senior Staff Officer (Operations & Plans) at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Director Foreign Military Collaboration, Director Naval Operational Plans and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
Recent Stories
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police nab nearly 15,000 criminals and seize Rs 1.55 billion in nine months39 seconds ago
-
Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media43 seconds ago
-
Water project sparks hope amid challenges7 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment a milestone for country's stability, public welfare: PM10 minutes ago
-
Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur11 minutes ago
-
Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Ensuring People’s security, a top govt’s priority : Advisor11 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs injured 11 children in Batkhela11 minutes ago
-
Civil Society demands implementation of 5 % job quota for minorities women21 minutes ago
-
Goods transport strike in Nowshera enters second day21 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in motorcycle accident in Kasur21 minutes ago
-
Two bikers killed on road31 minutes ago