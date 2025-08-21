Commodore Sohail Azmie Takes Over As Commander Central Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie assumed command as Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP).
The Change of Command ceremony was held at Naval Complex Walton, Lahore, where Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed handed over command to the newly appointed Commander, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1996. He has a distinguished career, holding a wide range of command and staff appointments. His key appointments include Directing Staff at PN War College, Commanding Officer of PNS NASR, Commander AUXMIN - 9 Squadron, Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans), Commander Combined Task Force 151 at HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Bahrain and Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor at Pakistan Navy War College.
The Commodore is an alumnus of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).
During the Change of Command ceremony, Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie was presented with a Guard of Honour and introduced to the Staff Officers of Headquarters COMCEP and Pakistan Navy War College. Commander Central Punjab exercises authority over all Pakistan Navy units from Bahawalpur to Wazirabad and is also the Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.
The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs, sailors, and civilian personnel.
