ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman of Pakistan Navy on Tuesday has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman got commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral was a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments.

His Command appointments included Director Procurement (Navy) and Director Inventory Control Point (DICP).

His major Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad included Secretary and Flag Lieutenant to Chief of the Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) and Director Surface Stores. The Admiral's foreign Staff appointments included Attaché Defence Procurement, UK and Staff Officer (Logistic) to Commander Task Force-150 at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Presently Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is appointed as Deputy Chiefof Naval Staff (Admin) at NHQ.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman was a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).