Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Nov, 2021) Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman got commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Director Procurement (Navy) and Director Inventory Control Point (DICP). His major Staff appointments at Naval Headquarters Islamabad include Secretary & Flag Lieutenant to Chief of the Naval Staff, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Supply) and Director Surface Stores.

The Admiral’s foreign Staff appointments include Attaché Defence Procurement, UK & Staff Officer (Logistic) to Commander Task Force-150 at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Presently Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at NHQ.

Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman is a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).