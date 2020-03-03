UrduPoint.com
Commodore Tariq Ali Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:53 PM

Commodore Tariq Ali Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admiral

Commodore Tariq Ali has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) Commodore Tariq Ali has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Tariq Ali got commission in Supply Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command and Staff appointments include Director Inventory Control Point, Commander Depot, Senior Staff Officer to Commander Karachi, Staff Officer Integrated Logistic Support F-22P Frigates, Director Surface Stores and Director Naval Stores at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Supply) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Admiral is also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).

