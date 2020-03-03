UrduPoint.com
Commodore Tariq Ali Promoted To Rear Admiral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Commodore Tariq Ali has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral who was currently performing duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Supply) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Commodore Tariq Ali has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral who was currently performing duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Supply) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Tariq Ali got commission in Supply Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Director Inventory Control Point, Commander Depot, Senior Staff Officer to Commander Karachi, Staff Officer Integrated Logistic Support F-22P Frigates, Director Surface Stores and Director Naval Stores at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Admiral is also a recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).

