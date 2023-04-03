A common Asian Leopard was spotted on Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), here, on Monday by a trekker early in the morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A common Asian Leopard was spotted on Trail-5 of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), here, on Monday by a trekker early in the morning.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan that during Ramazan very few people visit trails at MHNP which makes the national park deserted and open for wildlife to stroll.

Rina Saeed Khan said leopard though nocturnal was a very shy and solitaire wildcat that deliberately evades human encounters.

As, it is visible in the video that the leopard noticed the human being making his or her video but soon left the spot and disappeared in the wild, she added.

The IWMB Chairperson emphasised that the leopards were least interested in humans and were not a threat in the protected area but rather indicated a healthy ecosystem.

She urged the masses to avoid disturbing the wildlife in national park as it is their habitat and the humans are intruding into it. "Visitors, hikers and trekkers are requested to remain careful and avoid visiting the national park half an hour before sunset.

Because it is the patrolling time of the wildcat and can result into any incident though it never occurred so far but precaution is must. In case of any encounter with a leopard or any wild animal one must abstain from confronting or chasing that animal and never shout as it will scare the animal," she added.

The IWMB has time and again issued detailed guidelines for MHNP visitors to keep themselves safe from wild animals especially leopards.

The guidelines that were equally helpful for locals, tourists, trekkers and area guides underlined that the local community people should avoid entering the jungle or forest area during early morning or evening hours as the Leopard remains active during this time.

The local residents should keep a tubelight or bulb illuminated at night, keep livestock including goats locked at a safer place at night, and an individual should accompany the animals for livestock rearing in the woods. The women and children should be abstained to enter the jungle alone whereas the female should go in groups to collect fuelwood. However, women are also advised to avoid going into jungle for collecting fuelwood during their periods.

Moreover, the individuals in the forest should talk loudly and incase of a group one of them should be placed to guard the surrounding.

The individuals entering into the forests should keep a club with them and keep on talking in a loud voice, especially in the evening and morning hours. In case of any encounter with the Leopard in the wild, it is important for the individual to remain composed and patient instead of shouting and running in fear as this reaction will be similar to that of the leopard's prey.

The individual rather steps backwards and leave the area slowly. If an individual hears the growling sounds of a leopard then he or she must avoid intruding further into the jungle area.

Furthermore, if a female leopard is spotted with her cubs then it is necessary to avoid entering or passing into that area. In case of a very close encounter with the leopard then the individual should clap with his or her both hands and should move his arms or shawl to show him or herself bigger than the wildcat.

While defecating openly the wild cat can also make an individual a vulnerable target before the leopard due to his or her contracted position. Therefore, an individual must place someone at guard and avoid going out in wild for defecation at night.

\395