Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) consultant Neurologist Dr Rao Suhail Yaseen Khan said on Saturday that the most common Primary headaches were tension-type headaches, and migraines were often linked to work-related stress.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that recognizing the various types of headaches, their triggers, and their distinguishing characteristics is crucial for treatment.

While some headaches may have secondary causes like infections, fever, or migraines with specific triggers, chronic daily headaches exceeding a certain frequency were a concern, he added.

Understanding the complexities of headaches, their potential triggers, and associated symptoms is vital for both diagnosis and effective management, he said.

Dr Rao said that headaches have secondary causes, such as infections, fever, or specific triggers. Recognizing these factors contributing to headaches was crucial for developing appropriate treatment plans, he added.

He said that headaches come in various forms, including full-head pain, half-head pain, or pain localized to specific areas. Distinguishing these types was important, and some may be classified as chronic when occurring frequently.

Chronic headaches are defined by their frequency, with more than 6 out of 15 days or lasting more than 3 months out of 6 months considered chronic, he added.

Answering a query, he said that headaches in children can be alarming, requiring an early diagnosis. While not always accompanied by fever, he said that symptoms such as vomiting, light sensitivity, and neck pain should prompt immediate medical attention.

Answering the question of tumour diagnosis, apparent symptoms like headache, eye pain, blurred vision, vomiting, and loss of balance are common indicators. Recognizing these signs early is crucial for timely medical intervention and appropriate treatment, he added.