Common Headaches Tied To Work Stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) consultant Neurologist Dr Rao Suhail Yaseen Khan said on Saturday that the most common Primary headaches were tension-type headaches, and migraines were often linked to work-related stress.
Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that recognizing the various types of headaches, their triggers, and their distinguishing characteristics is crucial for treatment.
While some headaches may have secondary causes like infections, fever, or migraines with specific triggers, chronic daily headaches exceeding a certain frequency were a concern, he added.
Understanding the complexities of headaches, their potential triggers, and associated symptoms is vital for both diagnosis and effective management, he said.
Dr Rao said that headaches have secondary causes, such as infections, fever, or specific triggers. Recognizing these factors contributing to headaches was crucial for developing appropriate treatment plans, he added.
He said that headaches come in various forms, including full-head pain, half-head pain, or pain localized to specific areas. Distinguishing these types was important, and some may be classified as chronic when occurring frequently.
Chronic headaches are defined by their frequency, with more than 6 out of 15 days or lasting more than 3 months out of 6 months considered chronic, he added.
Answering a query, he said that headaches in children can be alarming, requiring an early diagnosis. While not always accompanied by fever, he said that symptoms such as vomiting, light sensitivity, and neck pain should prompt immediate medical attention.
Answering the question of tumour diagnosis, apparent symptoms like headache, eye pain, blurred vision, vomiting, and loss of balance are common indicators. Recognizing these signs early is crucial for timely medical intervention and appropriate treatment, he added.
Recent Stories
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine held with drugs, weapons8 minutes ago
-
Mushaal deeply saddened over Yasin’s uncle demise18 minutes ago
-
250-bed Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital to be functional from 25th: DC18 minutes ago
-
Admission date extended for HSSC exams18 minutes ago
-
Restoration of 20 beds ward at LRH demanded28 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan visits Sibi to review polls arrangements28 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to floriculture business in KP28 minutes ago
-
ECP starts issuing postal ballot papers to eligible voters28 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns firing at PPP corner meeting, attack on its election office48 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmad for establishing harmony based society48 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agri Deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production1 hour ago