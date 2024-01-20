Open Menu

Common Headaches Tied To Work Stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Common headaches tied to work stress: Dr Suhail Yaseen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) consultant Neurologist Dr Rao Suhail Yaseen Khan said on Saturday that the most common Primary headaches were tension-type headaches, and migraines were often linked to work-related stress.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that recognizing the various types of headaches, their triggers, and their distinguishing characteristics is crucial for treatment.

While some headaches may have secondary causes like infections, fever, or migraines with specific triggers, chronic daily headaches exceeding a certain frequency were a concern, he added.

Understanding the complexities of headaches, their potential triggers, and associated symptoms is vital for both diagnosis and effective management, he said.

Dr Rao said that headaches have secondary causes, such as infections, fever, or specific triggers. Recognizing these factors contributing to headaches was crucial for developing appropriate treatment plans, he added.

He said that headaches come in various forms, including full-head pain, half-head pain, or pain localized to specific areas. Distinguishing these types was important, and some may be classified as chronic when occurring frequently.

Chronic headaches are defined by their frequency, with more than 6 out of 15 days or lasting more than 3 months out of 6 months considered chronic, he added.

Answering a query, he said that headaches in children can be alarming, requiring an early diagnosis. While not always accompanied by fever, he said that symptoms such as vomiting, light sensitivity, and neck pain should prompt immediate medical attention.

Answering the question of tumour diagnosis, apparent symptoms like headache, eye pain, blurred vision, vomiting, and loss of balance are common indicators. Recognizing these signs early is crucial for timely medical intervention and appropriate treatment, he added.

Related Topics

May PTV

Recent Stories

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

31 minutes ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

3 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

4 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

4 hours ago
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

22 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

23 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan