UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Common Leopard Dies During Shifting To Nathiagali

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Common leopard dies during shifting to Nathiagali

Common Leopard Wednesday died in the custody of officials of Wildlife Department while being shifted from Kohala to Nathaigali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Common Leopard Wednesday died in the custody of officials of Wildlife Department while being shifted from Kohala to Nathaigali.

The leopard was caught by the residents of village Abbasian of Circle Bakot on Tuesday.

Three common leopards were frequently being seen wandering in village Abbasian for the last two weeks creating fear and panic among the local populace.

Yesterday again the three leopards were moving around and one of them entered in the Mohallah Thallah of the village. The residents of the village immediately informed both the officials of the wildlife department and police and caught the leopard.

The villagers kept the leopard in their custody for about two days waiting for the wildlife department's response and handed over the leopard to them in the presence of Bakot police on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, a local Journalist Naveed Akram Abbassi said this was the breeding season of common leopard in Ayubia National Park and female leopard with babies were seen in the area.

He further said this was the fourth leopard that was killed in Galyat area during the winter season.

Naveed Akram Abbassi stated that in Galyat wildlife department did not stop breeding of pye-dogs, pigs and jackal in the surroundings of the residential areas which usually attracts common leopards during the winter and caused accidents.

Related Topics

Police Died Circle From

Recent Stories

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

8 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

28 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

43 minutes ago

Partial shutter down strike in Lahore on APAT's ca ..

47 seconds ago

Iran says to further cut nuke commitments if inter ..

50 seconds ago

Pilot ignored fuel warnings before Scotland choppe ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.