Common leopard dies during shifting to Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Common Leopard Wednesday died in the custody of officials of Wildlife Department while being shifted from Kohala to Nathaigali.

The leopard was caught by the residents of village Abbasian of Circle Bakot on Tuesday.

Three common leopards were frequently being seen wandering in village Abbasian for the last two weeks creating fear and panic among the local populace.

Yesterday again the three leopards were moving around and one of them entered in the Mohallah Thallah of the village. The residents of the village immediately informed both the officials of the wildlife department and police and caught the leopard.

The villagers kept the leopard in their custody for about two days waiting for the wildlife department's response and handed over the leopard to them in the presence of Bakot police on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, a local Journalist Naveed Akram Abbassi said this was the breeding season of common leopard in Ayubia National Park and female leopard with babies were seen in the area.

He further said this was the fourth leopard that was killed in Galyat area during the winter season.

Naveed Akram Abbassi stated that in Galyat wildlife department did not stop breeding of pye-dogs, pigs and jackal in the surroundings of the residential areas which usually attracts common leopards during the winter and caused accidents.